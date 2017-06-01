Police reissue appeal for missing Mansfield woman

Police have reissued their appeal for a missing Mansfield woman - two weeks after she went missing.

Nikki Webster was last seen leaving her house in Mansfield on Wednesday, May 17.

Nikki is described as being 5ft 7ins, of a slim build, with long, straight brown hair with pink/purple streaks at the end.

She was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms and a grey vest.

Nikki also has a tattoo of Latin writing on the back of her neck and a tattoo of a shape on her right wrist.

If you have seen Nikki or know of her whereabouts, call 101 quoting incident number 746 of Sunday 21 May 2017, or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111