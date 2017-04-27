Police plea for information as woman dies after Mansfield moped crash

Police have issued an appeal for information after the death of a pedestrian who was in collision with a moped in Mansfield.

The 51-year-old woman died in hospital yesterday following the collision on Bath Lane on Friday, April 21, at about 11.45pm.

The 30-year-old moped rider was hurt in the collision and also taken to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre for treatment, but has since been discharged.

Police are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward.

Any drivers who have dash-cam footage or anyone who witnessed the crash are being urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 1067 of April 21, 2017, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.