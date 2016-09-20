Police join forces to cut deaths on European roads

East Midlands police are backing a new initiative to cut death and injury on Europe’s roads.

The four police forces of the East Midlands Operational Support Service (EMOpSS) are joining a Europe-wide campaign which targets motorists who commit the four most common causes of death and injury on the roads – not using a seat belt, using a mobile phone while driving, speeding and drink or drug driving.

Officers plan to hold Fatal Four road safety clinics on roads across the East Midlands.

Chief Inspector Phil Vickers of EMOpSS, said; “We work all year round to promote road safety through enforcement, education, training and publicity.

“In the same way, all road users can do things daily to improve their own safety and contribute to others’ safety.

“Some drivers behave in a way that puts others at risk, however, pedestrians and cyclists also do things that increase their risk of harm.

“We all have a responsibility to be vigilant and share the road space responsibly, acting within the law and behaving in a co-operative manner.

The first European Day Without A Road Death takes place on Wednesday September 21.

Chief insp Vickers added: “As we approach the date of the project we’d like all road users to take time to reflect on their behaviour and by signing the pledge they will be making a long-term commitment to making our roads safer.”

The East Midlands Operational Support Service (EMOpSS) provides roads policing and traffic collision investigation to the communities of Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Northamptonshire and Nottinghamshire.