Police issue CCTV appeal over Mansfield Woodhouse burglary

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to following an attempted burglary in Mansfield Woodhouse.

Just before 2am on Wednesday 26 October, a man tried to brake in through the back door of The Sea Queen Fish and Chip shop on Warsop Road.

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with the attempted burglary.

The man in the photos is white, of a slim build, early 20s, wearing a dark green hooded jacket, dark trousers.

He had with him a small white and brown dog and a very distinctive bright green bicycle with a white emblem on the frame.

If you recognise this man or have any information that can help please contact 101 quoting incident 279 of 27 October.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.