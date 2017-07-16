Police investigate circumstances surrounding death of man in Bestwood

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Bestwood.

Officers were called around 7.50pm on Thursday (July 13) to an address in Belconnen Road.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding his death which at this time remain unclear.

He has been officially named as 51-year-old Nicholas Powell.

His family has asked the media to respect their privacy at this difficult time.

Detective Inspector Gemma Booth, who is leading the enquiry, said: “We are encouraging anyone who may have been in contact with or seen Mr Powell from Tuesday 11 July 2017 to contact the investigation team. This is important for us to build up a picture of his movements.

“Likewise, the team is keen to speak with anyone who has information surrounding the circumstances as to what has happened.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 863 of 13 July 2017, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.