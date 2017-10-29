Police impose dispersal order at skate park to reduce anti-social behaviour

A dispersal order has been imposed in a Selston skate park to tackle alcohol-related anti-social behaviour.

Police officers and PCSOs are now armed with additional powers to direct people to leave the skate park in Selston if it is believed they are or likely to be involved in anti-social behaviour.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: "Due to increased reports of Alcohol related Anti-Social Behaviour in and around the Skate park in Selston, Ashfield Neighbourhood Policing team have obtained a Dispersal Order that can be used by a Police officerand/or a Police Community Support Officer.

"This dispersal notice when used can require a person not to go back to a specific location for up to 48hours and if breached, then the person breaching it can be arrested for a criminal offence."

"The Neighbourhood policing team will be stepping up patrols over the Halloween period to reassure the community."