Police hunt men who stole condiments from Kirkby pub and used them to damage shop

Police are hunting for two men who stole baskets of condiments from a Kirkby pub and used them to damage a nearby shop

Nottinghamshire Police released an image of a man they would like to trace in connection with the incident.

On Sunday October 22 two men entered the Regent Public House, Kirkby In Ashfield and stole baskets of condiments.

They then ran further up the road and threw the bottles from the basket at another shop causing damage.

A police spokesmen said: "Officers would like to hold these males to account for their criminal behaviour.

"If anyone has any information that may assist the police with these crimes please call 101 or phone CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 000784-22102017."