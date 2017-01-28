Police hunt man who tried to rob a Mansfield bank

Police are hunting a man who tried to rob a Mansfield bank

A man, thought be aged in his early 20s, entered a Lloyds Bank in Church Street at around 2.40pm on Friday January 27.

The man, who was wearing a mask, passed a note to a cashier asking for money but he left the branch empty-handed.

He fled down Church Street and was caught on CCTV cameras running up White Hart Street.

He is described as being a light skinned mixed-race man, 5ft 7ins-tall, wearing dark clothing with a hooded top.

Anyone who saw him or has any information that could help is urged to contact Nottinghamshire Police, quoting incident number 400 of 27 January 2017. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.