Police concerned for safety of missing woman last seen in Sutton

Officers are concerned for the safety of a 30-year-old woman after she was last seen in Sutton at around 8.45am on Tuesday August 15.

The missing woman Asma Mianm, is Asian, of a thin build and around 5ft 9ins tall with long dark brown hair which has blonde streaks. She was last seen wearing an orange jumper, light blue jeans and bright orange trainers.

It is believed she went to Radford that day and also has links to Hyson Green and the city centre.

If you see Asma or have any information that could help, please contact us on 101, quoting incident 556 of 15 August.