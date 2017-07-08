Police concerned for safety of missing teenage girl from Southwell

Police officers said they are concerned for the safety of a 14-year-old girl who is missing from Southwell.

Macey Bondswell went missing from the Southwell area at around 5.45pm on Friday July 7 .

Macey is believed to have links to Hyson Green, St Anns and the Carlton area of Nottingham.

She is described as white , of a slim build and around 5ft 4ins tall with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black top and black jeans and carrying a black shoulder bag.

A spokesman from the force said: "Officers are concerned for her safety after went missing from the Southwell area at around 5.45pm yesterday (Friday July 7).

"If you see Macey or have any information that could help, please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 863 of July 7."