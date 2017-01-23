Police concerned for safety of 25-year-old man

Police are concerned for the safety of a 25-year-old man who was reported missing last night.

Callum Fox, of Sutton, Nottinghamshire, has not been seen since 9pm on Sunday (January 22).

He has links to Derbyshire and is described as a white male, 6ft 6ins tall, of heavy build with short dark hair. He was wearing grey Adidas joggers, a burgundy hoody, a black, grey and white thin sports jacket and black and grey Nike Air Max trainers.

At the time of going missing, Callum also had a red and black bicycle with him.

It is believed he may have travelled by train to the Castleford area in West Yorkshire.

If you have seen Callum or have information about his whereabouts, contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 753 of 22 January.