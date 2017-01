Police are concerned for the safety of an 18-year-old Mansfield man.

Officers are concerned for the safety of Owen Clarke after he left in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, January 24).

Owen is white, 6ft 2ins tall, of a slim build with short brown hair. It’s believed he was wearing dark clothing and a dark Raiders cap.

If you see Owen or have any information that could help find him, contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident 37 of 24/01/17.