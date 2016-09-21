Police concerned for missing Sutton woman

Police say they are concerned for the safety of a missing Sutton woman.

Nicola Hallam, 33 was last seen leaving her address in Sutton in the afternoon of Tuesday, September 20.

Officers would urge anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts to please get in touch.

Nicola is described as a white woman, 5ft 4ins tall, of medium build, with shoulder-length straight dark brown hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a navy jacket with a fur hood, black leggings and black and pink trainers.

If you see Nicola or you believe you know where she might be please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 000836-20092016