Police concern for missing 12-year-old

Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for the safety of a missing 12-year-old boy.

Ethan Chaplin was reported missing from the Bestwood area at around 11pm last night (Monday 10 July).

He is white, of a slim build, 5ft 1ins and has dark brown short hair. He was last seen wearing a black and orange coat, blue adidas tracksuit bottoms with white stripes, a green adidas shirt and black and blue adidas trainers.

If you have seen Ethan or have any information about where he might be, please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 92 of 11 July 2017.