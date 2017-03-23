Police concern for 16-year-old missing from Kirkby

Police are concerned for the safety of a 16-year-old boy who has gone missing from Kirkby.

Jack Ellis was reported missing at around 8.45pm yesterday (Wednesday).

He is described as white, of slim build and is around 6ft tall. He has straight brown hair and was last seen wearing wearing dark blue jeans, a navy blue coat and black Nike trainers with a white swoosh.

If you have seen Jack or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 805 of 22 March 2017.