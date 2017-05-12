Police bid to recruit more Polish officers

Police in Shirebrook are holding a recruitment event this week aimed at recruiting more Polish people as trainee constables.

The event, set to take place on Friday, May 19, is part of a wider drive by Derbyshire police to recruit officers who are more representative of the communities they serve – and the constabulary wants to reflect the large number of eastern Europeans living in the town.

The Positive Action campaign has been launched at the same time as the force opens its recruitment drive for new officers from around Derbyshire.

Force Positive Action officer Charlotte Hurst said: “We want to raise awareness that Derbyshire Constabulary is opening recruitment for regular officers and we want to encourage those from under-represented groups to apply.

“We want to enhance the community.

“The demographics of Derbyshire has changed and has become more diverse and it is important that we understand the new emerging communities and to do this we need to ensure that our workforce reflects that.’’

Sergeant Mark Church from Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team said officers will be supporting the event on the town’s market place and speaking to people interested in a career in policing.

He added that the Shirebrook team currently has three Polish community support volunteers, one of who is also training to become a Special Constable.

The event follows a similar recruitment session in Shirebrook last year.

To become a police officer you muct be at least 18 at the time of application and no older than 57.

You must have been resident in the UK for the past three years and be a British, EU or Commonwealth citizen with no restrictions on your stay in the UK.

You must also hold a full clean driving licence.

For more information on Positive Action, contact Charlotte Hurst on 0300 122 5930 or email charlotte.hurst16907@derbyshire.pnn.police.uk.