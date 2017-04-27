Police believe post office robberies are linked

Police now believe a robbery and an attempted robbery at two post offices in Mansfield Woodhouse are linked.

Officers were called to reports of an attempted robbery in Brown Avenue on Monday, April 24.

It was reported that two males wearing balaclavas, dark clothing and gloves entered the property just before 11.30am. One of the males reportedly ran into the Post Office armed with a knife and tried to grab the till from the kiosk. It’s understood he waved the knife at a staff member before running out of the Post Office.

It’s understood a second male entered the property armed with a hammer and threatened a member of the public who tried to intervene and stop him leaving.

No-one was injured. Both males fled empty-handed and made off in a vehicle at speed.

Detectives are linking this incident with a robbery which happened at the Post Office on Station Street at 11.50am on Saturday, April 22.

Two males wearing dark clothing and balaclavas entered the property. They threatened staff and attacked tills before leaving with a quantity of cash. They made off in a black Peugeot 207 that had been recently stolen in the local area.

Officers believe this vehicle was used in both Post Office incidents.

Anyone with information about either of the incidents is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident numbers 259 of Monday, April 24, and 306 of Saturday, April 22, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

