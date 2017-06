Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for information on the identity of these three men, wanted in connection with a burglary in Kirkby.

On Tuesday 28 March 2017 at around 7pm, three men entered Leisure Time Amusements Arcade and damaged a number of game machines, resulting in an unknown quantity of money being stolen.

If you know any of these men, or have any information regarding the burglary, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 755 of Tuesday 28 March 2017.