Nottinghamshire police are concerned over the safety of a woman who has not been seen for almost two weeks.

41-year-old Alison Banner - who was last seen in the Mansfield area on December 5- is described as white, of slim build and is around 5ft 2ins tall.

She has long, blonde hair but it is not known what she was wearing.

If you have seen Alison or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact police on 101, quoting incident number 577 of 12 December 2016.