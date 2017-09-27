Police appeal after serious Notts crash

Officers are appealing for information following a serious collision on the A46.

A vehicle was travelling toward Newark when it left the road and went into a grass verge between the Showground Island and Winthorpe Island at around 12.30am today (Wednesday 27 September 2017).

The southbound carriageway was closed while investigations were carried out but it reopened at around 7.10am.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dash-cam footage, is urged to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 7 of 27 September 2017.