PLEASE SHARE: Police appeal over missing Ashfield woman

Concern is growing for the welfare of a woman who has gone missing from the Stanton Hill area of Ashfield.

Carrie-Anne Gray, 35, was last seen at 8.45am yesterday morning (Monday, 2 October 2017).

She has distinctive hair, which is short, shaved on the side with green and blue through the middle. However, it is believed she may be wearing a black, shoulder-length wig with dreadlocks and a black flat cap.

She has multiple tattoos including a cross and rosary bead on left hand, a lady on her left arm and a skull on her left foot.

Carrie-Anne was last seen dressed all in black.

If you have seen her please call us on 101, quoting incident 764 of 2 October.