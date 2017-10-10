PLEASE SHARE: Elderly man missing

Police are concerned for the safety of a 60-year-old man who last seen on Saturday, October 7.

Robert Lucas was reported missing from the Hyson Green area, and was last seen in Nottingham City Centre.

Robert has connections to the Newark, Mansfield and Lincolnshire areas, officers believe he may currently be in the Derby area.

Robert is white, 5ft 7ins, of a slim build with mousy brown, greying hair and a bushy beard.

He may have been wearing a luminous yellow high-vis jacket, jogging bottoms and heavy workmen like boots.

If you have seen Robert or know where he might be, please call us on 101, quoting incident number 227 of 9 October 2017.