Playful pupils climb high on £10,000 kit

Pupils at a Mansfield Woodhouse school are climbing high after getting £10,000 of new play equipment.

Children at Northfield Primary and Nursery School, on Cox’s Lane, have been enjoying a brand new climbing wall and outdoor gym equipment.

The new gear was purchased after the school got a £10,000 grant from the Big Lottery Fun in February.

In June last year, Northfield School Pupil Parliament representatives asked their fellow pupils what improvements they would like to see.

The majority voted to improve the playgrounds, so parliament representatives came up with the idea of outdoor gym equipment and a climbing wall. After putting together a bid for funding, the students were successful.

A spokesman for the Big Lottery Fun said: “Our Commitment to our Children here at Northfield Primary & Nursery School is to work hard to develop children mentally, spiritually and physically in preparation for the experiences, opportunities and responsibilities of life.

“One of our aims at the school is to promote a healthy lifestyle through self-discipline and self-worth together with respect for others and the environment.

“Our project ‘Fit for Life’ is an initiative to encourage our children to recognise the benefits of regular exercise and healthy living. The children will be able to use the equipment before, during and after school and it will also be utilised during school holiday clubs and activities.”