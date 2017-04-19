Plans for six new homes in Skegby

An outline planning application has been made for building six three bedroomed houses on land at Hilltop Farm, Mansfield Road, Skegby.

The 0.17 hectare proposal site is currently designated as being suitable for housing development and used at present for occasional grazing. The land falls slightly, though not significantly, to the south and is bordered on the north and east elevations by a high hedgerow with few trees and these would be retained to form the main boundary to the site . There are no trees or hedgerows on the proposal site that would require removal for this proposal. The application states that although Ashfield District Council considers the site suitable for development of 20 dwellings the applicant does not wish to develop to this intensity. The site is not within or close to any conservation area and there are no designated heritage assets within its boundaries.

n A planning application has been submitted for a new two storey house to be built to the rear garden of 26 Wheatley Avenue Kirkby and demolition of an existing side garage. The existing building is a detached bungalow with a detached garage and it occupies a plot in a non-Conservation Area. The existing detached single garage will be demolished to create an access drive. The existing lowered curb will remain in place for shared access to both dwellings drives. Parking for two vehicles to the existing dwelling will be maintained.

n A planning application has been made for a single storey rear extension at 90 Common Road, Huthwaite.

n Planning permission has been sought for two storey side and rear extensions at 18, Chestnut Avenue, Kirkby.