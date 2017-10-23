Plans for pet crematorium in Sutton

Sutton could get its own pet crematorium, if proposals to turn transform a former garage are given the go ahead.

A planning application has been submitted to Ashfield District Council, seeking to turn a garage on land at the back of 29 Forest Street.

Called Pets at Rest, the business will cremate small and medium sized pets onsite and will be open from 8am to 6pm.

The applicant, Martin Frow, says no changes to the building's structure, which is currently used to store wedding cars, will be made.

A statement submitted with the application says: "Pets at Rest aims to be a unique small pet crematorium business dealing with vets and clients who are looking for a personal and guaranteed individual cremation for their pet, unlike the general mass cremations offered via most vets.

"We intend on opening between 8am and 6pm but we envisage creamations being from 10am until 4pm depending on demand.

"We will collect deceased pets from vets and clients and bring them back to our site/premise using a van, once on site pets will be placed in a chiller, if being creamated that day or a freezer, if cremation os to take place at a later date.

"Once cremated, the ashes will be placed in a heat sealed bag and be put into a urn or box of the client's choice.

"We will be offering to deliver the ashes directly to the customer/owner but will allow those who wish to collect fro mthe site, although we feel this will be minimum."

According to planning documents, a decision on the proposal will be made later this year.