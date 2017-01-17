Plans approved for new Sherwood Forest visitor centre

A new modern visitor centre for Sherwood Forest has been granted planning permission.

The plans for the centre at Forest Corner, Edwinstowe, were submitted by a RSPB-led consortium chosen to design, build and operate the new centre and to manage Sherwood Forest Country Park.

The new facility will have a welcome area, a shop and a café as well as a terrace for the café and an amphitheatre outdoor area.

Ross Frazer, RSPB project manager, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have been granted planning permission to build this fantastic new visitor centre at Sherwood Forest. Prior to our application we took on board a lot of feedback from the local community, and hope that they are just as excited as we are to be one step closer to bringing that vision to life.”

The current visitor centre, which was built in the 1970’s, will be demolished once the new building has opened.

Councillor Alan Rhodes, leader of Nottinghamshire county council said: “We have always been totally committed to plans for a new and modern visitor centre fit for the 21st century to promote the legend of Robin Hood and our world famous Sherwood Forest. Today’s news is exciting as it is bringing this vision one step closer to reality for everyone.”