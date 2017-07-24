Pizza giant Papa John's opens new restaurant in Mansfield

Have your say

Calling all pizza lovers - a new restaurant offering takeaway and delivery has opened in Mansfield.

Papa John's is opening it's new restaurant in St Crispin's Court, Stockwell Gate today (July 24).

Doors will open at 12pm.

Manager Abdul Kasana said 10 full time jobs, and 10 part time jobs have been created.

He said: "People are really excited about us opening and we are looking forward to it.

We're one of the biggest pizza chains in the UK, and a globally recognised brand with more than 4,800 stores worldwide."