PICTURES: Wreckage of vehicles involved in M1 pile-up towed away

Motorists involved in a pile-up on the M1 this morning escaped without serious injuries, it has been reported.

South Yorkshire Police said two lorries and one car were involved in a collision on the southbound stretch between junctions 31 at Aston and 30 at Barlborough.

The mangled wreckage of a vehicle involved in a crash on the M1 this morning.

There were earlier reports that four vehicles were involved.

The southbound lanes are closed between junctions 31 and 30 and a diversion is in place.

A force spokesman said: "There are no serious injuries reported at this time but all lanes are blocked and there is no estimated time as yet when they will be clear.

"Please plan an alternative route and thank you for your patience while the incident is dealt with."