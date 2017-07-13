PICTURES: Students protest closure of Mansfield's Vision Studio School

Students held a protest this morning against the closure of Vision Studio School in Mansfield.

Dozens of pupils stood at the school gates holding handmade banners and placards which read 'save our school' and 'our futures first'.

Banners outside the school

Struggling Vision Studio School now faces closure after a damning Ofsted inspection led to ‘a significant number of prospective students’ withdrawing applications.

A comment issued by the trust which runs the school, in Chesterfield Road South, said it was no longer financially viable to keep Vision – which was already struggling with reduced pupil numbers – open.

Letters have been sent to all families involved, and youngsters who were about to begin Year 10 have been told they’ll have to remain at their old schools. Meanwhile, current and prospective students from Years 11 to 13 have been offered a place on the same course at West Nottinghamshire College – with those transferring receiving a comprehensive support package to ensure their successful transition, the statement says.





One of the banners children held outside the school