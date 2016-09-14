PICTURES: Police step up search for missing Nathan

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Police are stepping up their search after a man went missing from Warsop.

Nathan Priest, aged 28, was last seen leaving an address in the area on Friday night.

Nathan Priest. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “Officers are concerned for his safety and are asking anyone with information of his whereabouts to get in touch.

“Nathan is described as white, around 6ft tall, of a large build with short fair straight hair, brown eyes and a fair complexion.

“He was wearing blue jeans and a blue jacket.

“If you see Nathan or you believe you know where he might be please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 915 of September 11, 2016.”