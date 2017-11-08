PICTURES: Festive market in Mansfield

Christmas was on the agenda during the day of bonfire night in Mansfield town centre.

Mansfield Market hosted a pre-Christmas-themed artisan and craft market.

Kiefer Allsop-Clarke holds Misty Brooke as Danii-Rose Brooke looks for a new party dress.

Attractions at the event on Sunday, November 5, included Christmas gift shopping and gift wrapping, as well as more than 20 different stalls

A market spokesman said: “We would like to thank everyone who visited our market.”

A Christmas-themed artisan market will also take place on Sunday, December 3.

Kerry Jones was selling snowmen and Reindeer.

Martin Clarkson had made these wooden figures.