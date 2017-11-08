Search

PICTURES: Festive market in Mansfield

Alla Ivasko with a Christmas wreath and a candle wreath she had made for the market.
Christmas was on the agenda during the day of bonfire night in Mansfield town centre.

Mansfield Market hosted a pre-Christmas-themed artisan and craft market.

Kiefer Allsop-Clarke holds Misty Brooke as Danii-Rose Brooke looks for a new party dress.

Attractions at the event on Sunday, November 5, included Christmas gift shopping and gift wrapping, as well as more than 20 different stalls

A market spokesman said: “We would like to thank everyone who visited our market.”

A Christmas-themed artisan market will also take place on Sunday, December 3.

Kerry Jones was selling snowmen and Reindeer.

Martin Clarkson had made these wooden figures.

Mike Marshall bought his daughter Rosie one of these wooden Santa heads.

