PICTURES: Festive market in Mansfield

Christmas was on the agenda during the day of bonfire night in Mansfield town centre.
Mansfield Market hosted a pre-Christmas-themed artisan and craft market.
Attractions at the event on Sunday, November 5, included Christmas gift shopping and gift wrapping, as well as more than 20 different stalls
A market spokesman said: “We would like to thank everyone who visited our market.”
A Christmas-themed artisan market will also take place on Sunday, December 3.
