Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in Shirebrook this morning.

The incident occurred at around 8.50am on a footpath between Swanwick Avenue and Portland Drive.

Police at the scene of the assault this morning.

The area was cordoned off for a period this morning while officers investigated the incident and enquiries are ongoing. Police have not released any further details.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 158 of September 16.