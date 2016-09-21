PICTURES AND VIDEO: Notts firefighters tackle huge blaze

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Firefighters from at least eight Nottinghamshire stations have been mobilised to tackle a blaze at an industrial unit at Walesby.

A fire service spokesman said the incident was reported at 10.30 this morning.

The blaze is believed locally to be at the old Dean’s farm, a former chicken processing plant.

Crews from Mansfield, Ashfield Edwinstowe, Newark, Warsop, Worksop and Arnold are attending the fire.

An aerial ladder from Mansfield station is being used

Group Manager Damien West is the Incident Commander at the scene. He said: “We are currently surrounding the fire and tackling it from the outside to stop it from spreading to neighbouring buildings.

“We are working with the Environment Agency to assess whether we should now tackle the fire offensively or allow it to burn in a safe and controlled way.

“Our crews are also working with a number of other agencies including Nottinghamshire Police, Severn Trent, East Midlands Ambulance Service and Public Health England.

“We would like to reiterate to residents to keep doors and windows closed, and we thank them for their cooperation.”.

More when we have it.

