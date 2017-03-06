PICTURE: Overturned car closes northbound M1

Derbyshire police have released a photo of the scene of a serious accident on the M1 this morning.

The serious, multi-vehicle crash incident happened this morning between J26 (Nottingham) and J28 (Mansfield) and closed the northbound carriageway for some time.

Derbyshire and Notts police and Notts Fire and Rescue all attended but there are not believed to be any serious injuries.

Police say two lanes are now running and emergency services personnel are awaiting recovery.

Road users are still being advised to allow extra time for their journeys and consider alternative routes.

More will follow on this story as and when we get it.