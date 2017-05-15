Photos of your memorable moments needed for charity calendar

An optician’s in Sutton town centre is inviting local people to capture their ‘Memorable Moments’ for a national calendar in aid of Alzheimer’s Society.

Scrivens has launched the photographic competition to coincide with Dementia Awareness Week this week and is hoping to find special images of landscapes, people and joyous occasions to feature in the charity calendar.

It is also supporting the campaign with a cake sale at its Idlewells Centre branch on Saturday to raise funds and awareness.

“This is a case we care about because dementia affects the lives of so many people in our community,” said branch manager Sarah Smith.

“There is a real need for continued research and support. We are keen to do what we can for Alzheimer’s Society, our chosen charity.”

The Scrivens 2018 calendar will go on sale in the branch later this year. It will feature 12 photographs of memorable scenes taken by the public.

There will also be prizes for the 12 photos chosen by the judges. The overall winner will be treated to a weekend for two in London and tickets to the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition at the Natural History Musuem.

Details of how to enter the competition are available in the branch and also online at www.scrivens.com/moments

The Sutton branch of Scrivens Opticians and Hearing Care is supporting Alzheimer’s Society as its chosen charity for the third successive year.

It was selected because of the growing evidence of a link between uncorrected hearing loss and dementia, including Alzheimer’s.

Scrivens is a family-run business that was founded in 1938. It has 176 stores across England and Wales, and employs more than 1,000 people.