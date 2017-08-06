Petrol station staff threatened during armed robbery

Police are investigating after staff at a Warsop petrol station were threatened during an armed robbery.

The robbery took place at the Castelle Service Station on Sherwood Street at about 7.20am on Saturday August 5.

Two men threatened staff and demanded money from the till.

A member of the public who saw what was happening grappled with the robbers to try to stop them leaving but they managed to get away on foot with a sum of money. The member of the public suffered minor injuries during the struggle.

Officers recovered an air pistol at the scene. Enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who saw the robbery or who has any information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 189 of 5 August 2017. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.