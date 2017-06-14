Pet dog rescued after homes and vehicle blaze in Bilsthorpe

Firefighters rescued a pet dog after a blaze involving two homes and three vehicles in Bilsthorpe yesterday evening.

Crews from Edwinstowe, Blidworth, Ashfield, Mansfield and Southwell were assisted by a team from Chesterfield at Highfield Drive just after 5.30pm on Tuesday.

It is thought the blaze started as a vehicle fire before causing serious damage to the properties.

Fire chiefs used hose reel jets, breathing apparatus and an aerial ladder as part of the operation which was ongoing until just after 9pm.

No injuries have been reported.

An investigation into the incident is now taking place.