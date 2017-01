All connections between Retford and Newark train stations are currently blocked after a person was hit by a train.

The incident has led to several services being cancelled on the East Coast mainline by Virgin Trains.

Trains between Doncaster and Grantham are currently delayed up to 60 minutes, with disruption expected to continue until 11am at the earliest.

British Transport Police have not yet confirmed any details regarding the incident.

More updates will follow as we get more information.