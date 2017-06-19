Persistent Kirkby meat thief made store beef up security

A Kirkby store beefed up security after the same thief swiped meat on five occasions to sell for drug money, a court heard.

Extra staff were hired at the Co-Op store on Chapel Street, after a spate of thefts by Adam Glasby, and he was finally caught June 1, taking £30 of meat.

CCTV showed he had also stolen meat worth £66, on May 25, £50, on May 28, £83, on May 30, and meat items worth £66, on May 31.

He told police he had a £20 to £30 per day heroin habit, and was on a methadone programme, said prosecutor David Miles.

Glasby, 40, of Greenwood Drive, admitted theft when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield, on Monday.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said Glasby’s record “had been very poor in the past”, and he was imprisoned in 2011 for two years.

He started a relationship after his release, but that ended four months ago, she said, adding: “Because of his previous convictions, he has struggled to find accommodation.”

And because of ulcers on his leg he was unable to ride his bike and collect a methadone prescription, and the programme started again.

Last April he was given a two-year conditional discharge for taking a laptop from an unlocked car, the court heard.

“I would like to think that this is a blip in what has otherwise been a relatively good period for him,” added Ms Pursglove.

“We do feel this now merits custody,” said chair Jane McGregor. “Because your offending is of a repeat nature and because of your record.

“You need to be very careful Mr Glasby, but we have treated you with fairness.”

Glasby was given two weeks for each of the five thefts, with two weeks for breaching the conditional discharge, which was suspended for 12 months.

He was also given a six month drug rehabilitation requirement and ten sessions of rehabilitation activity to help him with his addiction.

He must pay £265 compensation to the shop, as well as court costs of £85.