Pedestrian injured in A60 motorbike crash fighting for his life

A 26 year old man is fighting for his life in hospital after a horror smash involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian on the A60.

The pedestrian was said to be in a critical but stable condition today after he was airlifted to Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital following the crash on Friday.

The motorcyclist was taken to Nottingham Queen’s Medical Centre after the crash on the A60 Mansfield Road in Spion Kop.

The A60 was closed for around eight hours after the incident near the junction with Leeming Lane just before 8am.

Police are appealing to anyone who saw what happened to contact them on 101 quoting incident 115 of 6 January.