Patients told not to attend scan appointments at Kings Mill Hosptial after cyber attack

Patients have been told not to attend CT, ultrasound or MRI scan appointments over the weekend amid a ‘ransomware’ cyber attack on the NHS.

At least 16 NHS organisations in England have reportedly been affected by the attack, which NHS England has declared a major incident.

Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre and City Hospitals are not directly affected, but shut down some systems on Friday as a precaution.

The hospital's A&E department is still open as normal.

A Kings Mill Hospital spokesman said: "Due to the suspected cyber attack nationally our computer systems have been shut down as a precaution, but our A&E services remain open, please use them wisely.

"If you have a CT, ultrasound or MRI scan appointment with us over the weekend please do not attend. If services resume we will call you.

"If you have an outpatient appointment (not a scan) with us over the weekend please attend as normal unless we contact you."