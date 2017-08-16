Patient returns to hospital to thank sepsis nurses who saved his life

A grateful patient has returned to King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton to thank the team who saved his life after he was struck by sepsis.

Stuart Artliff developed sepsis on contracting Weil’s disease, which is carried by rats and other animals, after he had taken part in a mud run.

“I had felt ill for two weeks and, after going downhill fast, I ended up in the emergency department at King’s Mill where I spent three weeks in intensive care,” said Stuart, of Alfreton.

“If it hadn’t been for the quick thinking of a nurse, I wouldn’t be here now. I owe her my life, and I can’t thank her and the other hospital staff enough for the fantastic care I received.”

That nurse was Julia Rose, who said: “I remember very clearly Stuart coming in. He looked so poorly. I quickly carried out the sepsis screening and he scored really highly, so we started treating him immmediately.

“It was brilliant to see him again and how fit and well he is now. Our lifesaving work is down to teamwork, educating staff and establishing efficient systems to identify and treat infections. I am delighted Stuart has fully recovered, and that I was part of the team that made this happen.”

Stuart’s thankyou visit coincided with the news that Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust, which runs King’s Mill, is one of the best in the country for diagnosing and treating patients with sepsis. This is according to the latest performance indicators disclosed by the NHS.

Sepsis is a rare, but serious, complication of an infection. It sends the body’s immune system into overdrive as it tries to fight the infection, which can reduce blood supply to vital organs such as the brain, heart and kidneys. Without treatment, including antibiotics, sepsis can trigger multiple organ failure and death.