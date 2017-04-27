Passionate Match.com date ended with plate smashing in Mansfield

A security guard has appeared in court for smashing a plate when a “passionate” date in Mansfield spiraled out of control, a court heard.

56-year-old Paul Burlison was invited to an address on Waterfield Avenue, Warsop, on April 8, after meeting a woman on Match.com and talking online for a month, said Neil Hollett, prosecuting.

Burlinson told the court: “I ended up drinking quite a bit. We ended up getting quite passionate. Her godson walked in on us. He started getting quite abusive and threatened to kill me.”

He said a plate was smashed, and he, in “stupid retaliation”, also broke a plate. He said a fight broke out in which he was punched “about ten times.”

“I called 999 because the situation was getting out of control. But I didn’t know where I was. I was outside dripping with blood.”

Burlison, of Alexander Road, Irthlingborough, Northamptonshire, admitted criminal damage, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

District judge Andrew Meachin said he was only dealing with the broken plate, and said Burlison should make a complaint to the police.

He gave Burlison a six month conditional discharge, and ordered him to pay costs of £85 and a £20 victim surcharge.

On his way out of the court, Burlison said: “I am very unhappy with this. It’s absolutely ludicrous. The law absolutely stinks.”