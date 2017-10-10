Parish chips in for its own police hub

An Ashfield parish which was considering its own private police force because of a lack of officers’ presence in the area has chipped in to help the existing force.

Nottinghamshire Police have officially unveiled their new community-funded contact point in Selston.

Officers will be able to use the room – a converted toilet inthe Parish Hall – to station two dedicated PCSOs for Selston Parish and a beat manager. so they can more quickly respond to crime in the area.

And in the face of budget pressures, the new meeting point is not costing much – the Selston community has come together and worked with officers to develop the site.

It means officers operating in the area will now have a fixed base.

The office is being provided free to the local neighbourhood team and local tradesmen provided their time and expertise to help get it up and running.

It was officially opened yesterday at an event attended by Paddy Tipping, Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner as well as Nottinghamshire Police’s Superintendent Richard Fretwell and Chief Inspector Simon Allardice, as well as Inspector Glenn Longden, Ashfield district commander.

Mr Tipping said: “I’m delighted we have worked with Selston Parish Council to develop this contact point, which I know is important to the community.

“It’s important we work with our partners to help us have a police presence across the county and I’m grateful for the council’s help.

“We live in a time of austerity – by pooling together our resources we can make a difference.”

Insp Longden said: “We knew there was a desire in the community to create this contact point and were delighted to support it.

“It is a fantastic resource and I would like to thank everyone involved, from those who came up with the idea right through to local tradesmen who gave up their time to make it happen.

“We are now far more accessible, it prevents travelling time to the area.

“It is the first one of its kind in the force.

“Selston is a buzzing place, with a passionate and vibrant community and there is a lot here to be proud of.”

The council owns the building and is not charging rent.

Councillor Sam Wilson estimates the project has cost just £1,700, with about £5,000 of donated facilities.

“He said: “It just goes to show what can be achieved when the community and local firms all pull together.”