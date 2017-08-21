Parents of crash victim pay tribute to their ‘precious princess’

The parents of an eight-year-old girl who died last week after a minibus collision have paid a heartfelt tribute to her.

Ashlee Rowland died in Chesterfield Royal Hospital on Tuesday, August 15, after being involved in an accident near her Glapwell home.

The incident - which happened on Sycamore Avenue in the village at around 3.20pm - is still being investigated by the police.

In a joint statement issued through Derbyshire Police, Louise and Mark Rowland said: “It is with tragic and heavy hearts as mum and dad of our little eight-year-old daughter, Ashlee, that she will not be giggling and laughing with her sisters, her brothers and her family like she has always done.

“Ashlee tragically passed away on Tuesday, August 15 whilst going to cross the road near our home.

“We as her mum and dad were with Ashlee when she passed away at the Chesterfield Royal Hospital. We take great comfort in knowing that she knew we loved her so much, that we were with her and that we never gave up hope until we had to.

“Ashlee was such a little fighter but her injuries were too much for her to conquer even with the help of all the doctors, paramedics and nurses around her trying all they could to save her life.

“Ashlee had a beautiful soul, she was kind, she loved and liked animals and was always up for a cuddle with them when she had the chance.

“On the day of the collision, Ashlee was wearing her favourite bright pink dress and sparkly sandals, as ever always looking like a little princess with her gorgeous beaming smile.

“We will miss her smile reflecting back at us, her growing spirit and her happy nature that was taking her through the life ahead of her.

“We cannot express how much we will all be missing Ashlee throughout all our lives both now and in the future, Ashlee will never far from our thoughts be it now or in the years ahead. Ashlee will always be our beautiful precious princess.

“We would very much ask for privacy at this time to allow us to help support our other children with the loss of their sister and to allow us to grieve as a family together at this very tough time in our lives. Ashlee will always be our beautiful precious princess and we wish to thank everyone for the support they have shown us and all their kind wishes.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call DC Darren Parkin on 101 quoting incident number 539 on August 15.