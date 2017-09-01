Pair charged with robbery

Two men have been charged with robbery.

Thomas Cawley, 29, of Turner Lane, Boughton, and Tristan Sheppard, 21, also of Turner Lane have been charged with robbery.

Two 26-year-old men arrested earlier in relation to the incident have been released.

The charges relate to an incident in which woman was reportedly robbed on the A614 on Friday, August 11.

Sheppard is next due to appear on September 18, at Nottingham Crown Court and Cawley is due to appear at Nottingham Crown court on September 28.