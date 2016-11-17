Our tough street drinking measures are set to go nationwide

Work done to tackle street drinking in Ashfield and Mansfield is being used to mastermind new national guidance on the subject across the UK.

Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Paddy Tipping is leading up a joint project involving PCCs from across the country.

It puts forward tough measures to deal with street drinkers who are most resistant to treatment or help.

Research estimates that “change resistant” street drinkers cost individual local authority areas anywhere between £300,000 and £4m per year.

Paddy Tipping said: said: “ This work highlights the serious drain on resources just a small number of street drinkers can have on public services.

He added: “The goal for all of us is to reach those people who’ve continually fallen out of the grip of help and reduce the costs of their actions on the public purse as well as reduce anxiety on our streets.

“Confronting street drinking will also open the gateway to tackling a range of serious issues associated with chronic street drinkers from domestic violence and exploitation to mental health problems. PCCs are ideally placed to make a positive impact on this problem by refocusing existing efforts for better results.”

When Mr Tipping was elected he set out to tackle alcohol-related crime and anti-social behaviour, launching a county wide strategy.

The guidance, funded by the PCCs, recommends agencies develop positive pathways from prisons and hospitals into the community to tackle street drinking and work more closely with the retail sector on alcohol sales.

Nottinghamshire is leading the way in developing strong local partnerships to tackle across the county, as one of the first pilots for the Home Office’s Local Alcohol Action Areas (LAAAs).

Mansfield and Sutton have successfully introduced Community Alcohol Partnerships, bringing together alcohol retailers, licensees and local service-providers such as the district council, health bodies and Nottinghamshire Police.

Street Pastors are now operating in Mansfield, Sutton and Southwell offering a helping hand to clubbers and pub goers.

Mansfield has also achieved Purple Flag accreditation.

Mansfield and Ashfield now have alcohol-free zones enforced by Public Space Protection orders.