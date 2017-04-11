GUEST COLUMN: Setting the record straight over street lights and budget, by Coun Martin Wright

In her Chad guest column that appeared online last month, Labour councillor Sonya Ward made remarks relating to me.

She referred to a letter I submitted to the Chad in August 2012, in my view taking quotes totally out of context.

Below I include that letter in its entirety, please take the time to read it, you can then judge for yourselves whether it was

Independent councillor Martin Wright or the Labour Party who voted in the best interests of Mansfield and its residents at the 2012/13 Budget meeting at County Hall.

Incidentally, the Mansfield streetlights were never turned off.

Dear Editor,

In reply to Coun Chris Winterton’s request that I apologise for voting in favour of turning off the Mansfield street lights (Chad August 15, 2012).

I make no apologies for voting for the whole of the budget package, taking out one issue is tantamount to me saying that voting against the budget, as Coun Winterton did, was voting for an increase in council tax, no funding for Mansfield’s new bus station, no funding for the uplifting of the Red Oaks Day Care Centre, no funding for the uplift and renovation of the six remaining local

authority care homes and ironically, no funding for the replacement of street lights on 15 streets within east Mansfield and many more elsewhere in the town. Would you have voted against that?

With regard to local people being concerned about the prospect of the street lights being turned off,

I say it’s the wannabe Police Commissioner who is talking up the issue constantly and scaremongering.

I repeat the facts, in areas where the lights have been switched off or dimmed between midnight and 05.30 crime and accidents have not increased, according to Nottinghamshire Police statistics.

Also, before any changes are made to any street lighting all concerned parties, residents, community groups, Police and councillors will be consulted.

All district councillors were sent a copy of a letter in July, sent to Mansfield District Council by the Leader of the County Council and on the subject of alterations to street lighting in Mansfield. It seems inconceivable that Coun Winterton was not aware of the letter’s existence when he wrote his letter to Chad. An extract said “I should be very surprised if the result of our consultation with Mansfield residents would result in changing from the current all night lighting”.

So there you have it, it cannot come from any nearer the top than that.