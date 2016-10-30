GUEST COLUMN: Crackdown on dog woes, by Coun Martin Wright, leader of Mansfield Independent Forum

Members of the Mansfield public are contacting me regularly with their concerns about irresponsible dog owners allowing their animals to run free and or not picking up their dogs’ mess.

It seems a logical conclusion to arrive at that the owners of running free dogs will not, through desire or ability, pick up and dispose of their dogs’ mess appropriately.

All dog owners should be aware of the laws relating to dog ownership, covering everything from owning an illegal breed, keeping dogs under proper control and fouling. Mansfield has three dog control orders in effect which are enforced jointly by the dog control officer, neighbourhood wardens and town centre wardens.

The orders apply to all public areas within the district, and cover the following offences:

• Dog fouling;

• Permitting a dog to enter land from which dogs are excluded — dogs are not allowed in children’s play areas and sports facilities which are enclosed by a boundary fence;

• Not putting and keeping a dog on a lead when directed to do so by an authorised officer.

Failure to comply with any of the dog-control orders can lead to a fixed penalty notice of £75 or fine of up to £1,000.

Tuesday October 25, saw the launch of the new council-financed and operated CCTV system.

This new advanced system offers new flexibility for the council to provide quality, bespoke CCTV and services to residents, organisations and businesses in Mansfield and district and beyond.

The new set-up utilises the latest radio technology and enables cameras to be positioned almost anywhere in the district’s trouble or fly-tipping hot spots etc.

It is the intention of the council to continue to protect all residents to the best of its ability.

The new CCTV will help do that.

Lastly, my congratulations to Anna Rigby, a 15-year-old pupil at the Samworth Church Academy, in Mansfield, who was recently elected as Mansfield’s new Youth Mayor. I wish her a successful year in office and look forward to meeting her at the Civic Centre.