GUEST COLUMN: Brexit must mean Brexit, by Gloria De Piero, Ashfield MP

Last week in a House of Commons debate on Brexit, I said that a clear majority of people in Ashfield voted to leave the European Union. I respect that decision.

Ashfield is an ex-coalmining community. The good economic times were never felt as strongly in Ashfield but the bad times were.

The truth is we don’t have enough good jobs as it is. I would like that to change but we must not lose what good jobs we have.

I encountered a great deal of concern about freedom of movement on the doorstep and its effect on wages.

The Bank of England concluded that the negative impact of immigration on wages was concentrated in semi/unskilled jobs like care homes, bars, shops, restaurants and cleaning.

No Labour MP comes into politics to see ordinary people’s wages reduced.

The Government has offered no plan for what a Britain outside of the EU will look like and how we will achieve the best deal for our country.

It is vital that any deal agreed does not lead to jobs being lost in Ashfield and works for ordinary working people.

I want to know what my constituents want to see from Brexit so that I can press the Government to secure the deal you need.

I will be launching a survey so that people can tell me what you want the terms of Brexit to be and I will share the details of this very soon.

I have previously mentioned the excellent plans of the Notts NUM Ex and Retired Miners Association to open a museum to document the coalmining history of this area and teach children about the days when coal was king. In order to open a museum, a building to house it is needed and the association is hoping to raise £250,000 in order to do this. A Speakers’ Evening is being held on October 28, at Festival Hall in Kirkby in aid of the appeal, where myself and many other Labour figures will be speaking. Tickets are £10 and available by calling 01623 416894 or email exandretiredminers@hotmail.co.uk. Anyone who wants to donate can also send a cheque payable to Ex and Retired Miners Association to Nottinghamshire NUM Ex and Retired Miners Association, 1st floor, Byron House, Commercial Street, Mansfield, Notts, NG18 1EE. Dig deep to help ensure our mining heritage is remembered forever.

Lastly this week I want to say congratulations to the staff and managers at Wren Hall Nursing Home in Selston. The home has been awarded ‘Beacon’ Status for its end of life care by the Gold Standard Framework Centre for the second time and has made the final of its Care Home of the Year award. This is an outstanding achievement so a huge well done to everyone involved.